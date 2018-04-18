BHOS, ATL Tech sign agreement

April 18

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and ATL Tech company operating in information and telecommunication sphere signed a Cooperation Agreement.

The signing ceremony gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Chief Executive of ATL Tech company Rashad Mirzayev, Technical Director Vurgun Hajiyev, Training Coordinator Khanim Akhundova, and the Higher School’s professors, lecturers and students.

Greeting the guests, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his contentment regarding development of relations between BHOS and ATL Tech, which offers variety of services including IT consulting, systems integration, security, software services and solutions. The rector said that two BHOS students had already been hired by the company and urged the Higher School’s graduates to take use of special internship opportunities offered by ATL Tech and, thus, to gain more professional knowledge and experience.

Technical director of ATL Tech Vurgun Hajiyev made a detailed presentation on activities of the company. He informed the participants that by using the most advanced in-house technology, the company helps organizations to simplify and streamline their daily operations and achieve maximum efficiency, while minimizing costs.