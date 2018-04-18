Turkmenistan, Tajikistan mull strategic partnership development

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres, the Personnel and Special Information Department of the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a message April 18.

The discussions were held as part of the meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov and Turkmen deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov April 17 in Dushanbe city.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations.