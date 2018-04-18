No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

2018-04-18 12:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on April 18 passed without incidents, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Simon Tiller and Gennady Petrica, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.