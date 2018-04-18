Saudi's Riyadh airport privatization plans on hold

Saudi Arabia has put on hold privatization plans for King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, the kingdom’s second biggest airport, sources familiar with the matter said, Reuters reports.

The Gulf Arab state is launching a privatization drive as part of wider economic reforms aimed at boosting efficiency, easing pressure on state finances and diversifying the oil dependent economy.

In July, sources told Reuters that Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was hired by the government to manage Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Company’s (SAVC) plans to sell a minority stake in Riyadh airport.

“Right now they are looking at the plan again because it is starting to look more like a concession rather than privatization,” said one source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it is not yet public.

Another source familiar with the deal said the privatization is on hold, without elaborating. Neither source gave a timeline.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the issue when contacted by Reuters. A Saudi aviation authority spokesman was not immediately available for comment.