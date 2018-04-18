Azerbaijan’s GDP grows

2018-04-18 12:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume amounted to nearly 17.2 billion manats in January-March 2018 that is 2.3 percent more than in January-March 2017, according to a report of the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 1,755.7 manats.

In January-March 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the country increased by 2.9 percent, while a 1.3 percent growth was observed in the oil and gas sector as compared to January-March 2017.