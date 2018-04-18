President Ilham Aliyev signs order on execution of powers of Cabinet of Ministers’ members

2018-04-18 12:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

President of the Republıc of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on the execution of powers of members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under the order, President Ilham Aliyev entrusted the execution of powers of the Cabinet of Ministers, which had resigned in accordance with the Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to previous composition of the Cabinet of Ministers until its new composition is formed.

The order entered into force from the date of signing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news