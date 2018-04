US notifies Russia it will not impose new sanctions for some time

The United States has notified Russia through its Embassy in Washington that it will not impose fresh sanctions against Russia for the time being, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that the US has notified the Russian embassy that there will be no new sanctions for some time," he said.