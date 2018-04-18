President Ilham Aliyev signs order on execution of powers of Cabinet of Ministers’ members (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on execution of powers of members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Taking into account the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with the Article 116 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, the head of state has made a decision to entrust the execution of powers of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers to the previous composition of the Cabinet of Ministers until the formation of the new composition.

The order entered into force from the date of signing.

