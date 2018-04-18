Iran bans state bodies from using foreign messaging services

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran has banned use of foreign massaging services including Telegram in all governmental organizations as well as public non-governmental institutions.

In a decree issued by Iranian Presidency’s Strategic Centre for Exchange of Information Security (AFTA) all executive agencies, state-run organizations as well as public non-governmental organizations have been banned from using foreign messaging software.

The decree issued on April 18, also says that all governmental and non-governmental public organizations are only permitted to use domestic massaging services, officially recognized by the ICT ministry.

In recent days a number of media outlets have reported that Telegram, the most popular social media app in Iran, will be blocked nationwide in coming days.

In line with continuing attempts by the Iranian government to encourage citizens to use domestic messaging apps, the Ministry of Education also issued a directive on April 16 banning the use of foreign-made messaging apps at public schools throughout the country.

The directive specifically named Instagram, Line, Tango, Telegram and WhatsApp, saying the use of foreign social media networks and messaging apps to share administrative information, conduct public relations, send news, advertise or give homework to students at state, private or non-profit schools is prohibited and violators will be prosecuted.

Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the telecommunications minister, has said that the Telegram app is used by an estimated 40 million users in the country, almost the half the population.

