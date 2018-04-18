Protracted conflicts in OSCE area call for full attention: Slovenian state secretary

2018-04-18 13:39 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Protracted conflicts in the OSCE area call for full attention, said State Secretary of Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry Andrej Logar in Vienna April 18.

He made the remarks during the official opening of Slovenia’s Chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, said a message on OSCE’s website.

Slovenia’s Chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation will be characterized by the country’s commitment to the ongoing efforts to restore confidence in the OSCE area, Logar said

He noted that protracted conflicts in the OSCE area, erosion of arms controls, crisis of confidence- and security-building measures, increased radicalization, proliferation of terrorist activities and the misuse of information are just some of the issues that call for full attention.