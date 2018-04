Turkish interior minister's motorcarde gets into road accident (PHOTO)

2018-04-18 13:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Motorcade of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu got into an accident in the Tekirdag province of Turkey, Turkish media reported on April 18.

Six people were injured as a result of the road accident. Soylu wasn't injured.

Reportedly, the road accident occurred as a truck driver lost control of his vehicle. No other details of the road accident were reported.