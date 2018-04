Azerbaijan to launch 15 agro-parks in 2018

2018-04-18 13:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Fifteen agro-parks are planned to be launched in Azerbaijan in 2018, Executive Director of the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund (NFES) of Azerbaijan Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference April 18.