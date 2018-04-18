Ilham Aliyev: Presidential election reflected Azerbaijani people’s will

2018-04-18 14:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

The presidential election has reflected the will of Azerbaijani people, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his inauguration ceremony on April 18.

“Azerbaijani people appreciated the work done, voted for the work done, for the development, progress, security and our future development,” said the president.

The head of state noted that the election was held fairly and transparently.

The polls conducted by local and international organizations before the election and the exit-polls carried out by international and local organizations on the election day coincide with the official results of the election, said President Aliyev.

“This once again shows that the election reflects our people’s will, their opinion,” added the head of state.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news