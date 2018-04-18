President Aliyev: Democratic development in Azerbaijan has been very rapid over last 15 years

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

Democratic development in Azerbaijan has been very rapid over the last 15 years, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his inauguration ceremony on April 18.

“All freedoms have been ensured in Azerbaijan and I believe that these 15 years have been very successful in terms of democratic development,” said the head of state.

“We have ensured all freedoms – freedom of speech, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, freedom of political activity – by deepening political reforms. It is sufficient to note that today 80 percent of Azerbaijani citizens are internet users and there is a freedom of internet in Azerbaijan. That’s to say, we have a very right policy on democratic development and it meets our national interests. We do it not to make someone like us, but to even more deepen political reforms in Azerbaijan, to ensure that Azerbaijani people have their fate in their own hands, as it is today. The election and its results prove this once again,” said the head of state.

