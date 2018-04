Over 160 schoolchildren hospitalized in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 167 schoolchildren got poisoned due to poor quality food in a lyceum in the Turkish province of Kutahya, Turkish media reported on April 18.

Reportedly, all poisoned students of the lyceum were hospitalized. There are also three teachers among the hospitalized.

The health state of the schoolchildren is assessed as normal, according to Turkish media.

A criminal case was filed into the case.