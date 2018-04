Putin offers condolences to George Bush Senior over death of his wife

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to former US President George H.W. Bush over the death of his wife Barbara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"Putin has sent a message of condolences to George Bush Senior over the death of his wife," he said.

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush, the wife of George H.W. Bush, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.