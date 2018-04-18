London to answer Moscow’s questions on Skripal case

London will answer Moscow’s questions concerning the Skripal case within ten days after receiving them, British envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Peter Wilson said, addressing a session of the OPCW Executive Council dedicated to the Salisbury incident, TASS reports.

"Late on April 13, the Russian Federation transmitted to the United Kingdom a list of questions under Article IX of the Convention. We will respond as soon as possible, within the ten days stipulated in the Convention," he said.

