Azerbaijan issued soft loans worth over 50M manats in 1Q18

2018-04-18 15:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) issued soft loans worth over 50 million manats to 135 entrepreneurs in the first quarter of 2018, NFES Director Executive Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku April 18.