More trains may run on Baku-Kiev rail route

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The frequency of trains running on the Baku-Kiev railway route can be increased, Evgeny Kravtsov, acting chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Railways JSC, wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that the issue can be considered in case of higher demand.

"We hope that passengers will appreciate the convenience of this route. If the demand grows, we will consider possibility of increasing the frequency of trains running to the capital of Azerbaijan," he wrote.