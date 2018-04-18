Intel CEO to attend Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations

2018-04-18 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Brian Krzanich will witness a special display by Intel's 300 Shooting Star drones at the official Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem, Globes reports.

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTEL) CEO Brian Krzanich is attending Israel's 70th anniversary Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday night in Jerusalem. One of the highlights of the official state ceremony on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl will be a special display of Intel's Shooting Star fleet of 300 drones.

Krzanich said, “I am excited to be in Israel on Independence Day, in Jerusalem, and to participate in this exciting event. This year, in 2018, Intel marks its 50th anniversary and the State of Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary. This is a double and moving birthday.”

Intel’s Shooting Star drones are quadcopters that integrate sensors, computing, communication and cloud technologies. They will illuminate the Jerusalem skies with images of the Star of David, the peace dove, Jerusalem's walls and Theodor Herzl. The drones weigh 330 grams each, are equipped with LED bulbs and can create more than four billion color combinations.