ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of Royalbank

2018-04-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) will start payment of compensations to the last remaining uninsured depositors of Azerbaijan’s Royalbank OJSC on April 23, the ADIF said in a message April 18.

The payments will be carried out in the non-cash form. The process will take place in the administrative building of ADIF at the following address: Babak Ave., 16, Baku.