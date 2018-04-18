China central bank announces surprise cut in bank reserve requirements

China’s central bank unexpectedly said that it will reduce the cash banks hold as reserves, a move that frees up lending for small firms but falls short of broad monetary easing, with the authority attaching requirements on how funds must be used, Reuters reports.

Reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) — currently 17 percent for large institutions and 15 percent for smaller banks — will be cut by 100 basis points (bps), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said.

The change will be made on April 25 and will apply to most banks with the exception of policy lenders such as China Development Bank.

But the banks must use most of the freed-up liquidity to pay back relatively costly loans obtained via the central bank’s medium-term lending facility (MLF). Based on first-quarter data, the PBOC said the MLF loans due to be repaid on April 25 will be about 900 billion yuan ($143 billion).

Whatever funds the banks have left after repaying their MLF loans must be used to provide loans to small businesses. The PBOC said there will be 400 billion yuan in excess funds after the MLF loan repayments.

The authorities have kept monetary policy in a neutral gear as they continue to clamp down on high corporate debt levels and risky lending practices that might harm China’s financial system. The last time benchmark interest rates were cut was in October 2015.

“Today’s required reserve ratio cut doesn’t constitute broad monetary easing. But it does signal that — despite the recent strength of the official data — policymakers are starting to balance concerns about economic conditions alongside their longstanding desire to contain credit risks,” said Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Capital Economics.

The PBOC’s unexpected decision to cut RRRs came after official data earlier on Tuesday showed China’s economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in the first quarter.

Analysts still expect the economy to lose momentum in coming quarters, however, as authorities force local governments to scale back infrastructure projects to contain their debt and property sales cool due to strict controls on purchases to fight speculation.