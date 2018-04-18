5th Barama Hackathon Spring edition begins

Barama Hackath on 2018, the project designed as training course and competition for junior programmers, has started with the organizational assistance of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center by Azercell Telecom LLC and PASHA Bank support.

Hackathon is a globally recognized competition where the programmers are tasked to work as a team to develop digital products within a limited timeframe.

The similar project is regularly held by gigantic companies, such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, HP and Microsoft.

This time, developers will be tasked to create standalone platform for Azercell providing customers real-time information about their device repair status via SMS and in-platform notifications.

The competition with the participation of 15 teams will kick off at 9.00 on May 5 and last for 36 hours until 21.00, May 6. The developed mobile applications will then be presented to the board of judges on May 10. The first place winner will conclude a contract in the amount of AZN 5,000 with Azercell while the second and third places will receive valuable awards and presents from PASHA Bank and Barama.

In order to take part in the project, the developers are required to fill in the registration form at hackathon.barama.az. The deadline for registration is May 2, 2018.