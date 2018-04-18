Azerbaijan issues soft loans worth over 50M manats in 1Q18 (UPDATE)

2018-04-18 15:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 15:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) issued soft loans worth over 50 million manats to 135 entrepreneurs in the first quarter of 2018, NFES Director Executive Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku April 18.

He said these funds were allocated for implementation of projects worth 357 million manats. Their implementation will make it possible to create 5,145 new jobs, he added.

“Some 74 percent of this amount was issued in the Azerbaijani districts and 26 percent of loans were issued in Baku,” Abdullayev said. “Compared to the first quarter of 2017, the number of financed projects increased by 31 percent, their total cost grew 5.8 times, the amount of allocated loans increased 2.3 times, and the number of jobs created at their expense grew 12.4 times.”

He noted that since the beginning of the Fund’s activity, entrepreneurs received soft loans worth 2.1 billion manats.