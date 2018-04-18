Azerbaijan eyes to expand support for cotton, tobacco producers in country (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) plans to expand support for cotton and tobacco producers in the country, NFES Director Executive Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku April 18.

He said that the NFES is in talks with Aqrarkredit, Azerbaijan’s non-banking credit organization (NBCO), regarding the issuance of loans at a reduced interest rate to cotton and tobacco producers.

“We are issuing loans at an annual interest rate of six percent, but we want to allocate loans with even lower interest rates to entrepreneurs,” said Abdullayev. “If the talks are successful, we will sign a tripartite protocol of intent.”