Azerbaijan to launch 15 agro-parks in 2018 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Fifteen agro-parks are planned to be launched in Azerbaijan in 2018, Executive Director of the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund (NFES) of Azerbaijan Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference April 18.

"The first stage of work has already been completed on three agro-parks. Furthermore, construction and installation work is underway at 26 agro-parks, while territory planning is underway at 16 agro-parks," Abdullayev said.