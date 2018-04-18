Bakcell opens new Service Center and dealer shop in Jalilabad (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan continues to expand its network of sales and service centers in the country’s regions, in order to bring its services and products even closer to the customers. Thus, a fully renovated dealer shop and service center of Bakcell (BakcellIM) has opened yesterday in the center of Jalilabad, at the address of Qurtulush street 70.

The renovated BakcellIM Sales and Service Center will feature the full range of Bakcell Products and Services, as well as the latest mobile devices and accessories, making it convenient for the customers to enjoy it all in one place.

“Bakcell is trying to make its innovative services and products more accessible for customers living not only in Baku, but in other regions of Azerbaijan as well. Jalilabad holds a special place amongst these regions and we are working hard to expand our operations in this region”, said Zaur Bayramov, Chief Sales Officer of Bakcell at the opening ceremony.

In order to provide top quality services to Bakcell customers all over Azerbaijan Bakcell will continue working on expanding the coverage of our high-quality telecommunications network and coverage of customer service and dealership network in the country.

