Legal500 has confirmed Tier 2 position for PwC Azerbaijan ​​

2018-04-18 16:19 | www.trend.az | 2

This year The Legal500 has again confirmed Tier 2 position for PwC Azerbaijan for the year 2018.

For 29 years, The Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions, the results of which can be viewed free of charge using the "Rankings" tab at the top of the page.

PwC Azerbaijan's team of legal professionals headed by Samir Hadjiyev, handles corporate and M&A, banking and finance, oil and gas, IP, employment and immigration matters. Highlights included advising on the merger of AtaBank and CDB Bank, which involved conducting due diligence on both parties, and handling post-merger employment matters. The firm also assisted Unilever with the prevention of counterfeit products being imported into the region and advised Deutsche Bahn on employment and immigration matters pertaining to the setting up of a local office.