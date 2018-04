Azerbaijani civilian injured in Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces have subjected the Giyamaddinli village of Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi district to intense shelling.

Rahim Hajiyev, a resident of the village, was injured as a result.