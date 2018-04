Uzbek delegation visits Pakistan

2018-04-18 16:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Foreign Trade Minister Jamshid Khodjaev arrived in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on April 17, to hold a number of bilateral meetings and discuss topical issues, the UzReport news agency reported citing the press service of the Foreign Trade Ministry.