Nar expands cooperation with ADA University

2018-04-18 17:19 | www.trend.az | 2

On April 18, Nar and ADA University have agreed to expand their existing cooperation by signing a partnership agreement.

The planned projects include cooperation with ADA University Fund, aiming to support students with the highest results; cooperation with ADA Innovations Center engaged in stimulating startup projects; provision of internship and career opportunities for students and graduates of ADA, and involvement of Nar employees in trainings held by the University’s career development programs.

During the signing ceremony of the agreement, the CEO of Azerfon LLC Gunnar Pahnke mentioned significant perspectives of cooperation between Nar and ADA University in the context of implementing the operator’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility projects.

‘I am confident that this fruitful cooperation platform will contribute largely to the development of education and enlightenment in the country, as well as to bringing up professionals in the area of information and communication technologies, and development of new innovative projects’ said Mr. Pahnke.

The vice-rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the mobile operator for considering scientific and educational projects as one of the main directions of Nar’s corporate social responsibility strategy: ‘Contemporary career-oriented academic programs of ADA are bringing together theory and practice. In this view, we believe that communication between our students and Nar employees, who have wide experience in their relevant fields, will bring some very beneficial results’.