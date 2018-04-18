Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to hold joint military drills for first time

2018-04-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will hold joint military drills before the end of this year, Uzbek media reported on April 18.

According to the source in the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan, such drills will be held for the first time.

Currently, representatives of the defense departments of the two states are considering the appropriate date for the drills, the number of soldiers and officers, military equipment to be involved.