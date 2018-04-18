Warner Bros' $1 billion theme park in Abu Dhabi to open in July

2018-04-18 17:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Abu Dhabi hopes the opening of a $1 billion Warner Bros theme park in July will help it in its bid to nearly double the number of tourists visiting the emirate over the next few years, Reuters reports.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is investing billions of dollars in tourism, industry and infrastructure to diversify its economy away from oil.

It is already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ferrari World and the Yas Water Park. Two more museums – the Guggenheim and the Zayed National Museum - are being built as well as a SeaWorld theme park.

The Warner Bros park will be an added attraction, but with neighboring Dubai already a leading tourist destination and given the huge investment in the theme park, returns may not be immediate.

“The theme park is a long-term play, we have a sustainable business plan,” Mohamed Khalifa al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, the developer, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Abu Dhabi and Dubai were complimentary destinations with different theme parks.