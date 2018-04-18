Azerbaijan needs to have latest technologies - President Aliyev

2018-04-18 17:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

It is necessary to introduce the latest technologies in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the presidential inauguration ceremony on April 18.

The head of state stressed that a great attention was paid to new technologies over the past years in the country.

"Azerbaijan has entered the space club, which includes a limited number of countries. Today, we have two satellites and the third is planned to be launched into orbit. Azerbaijan demonstrates leadership in this sphere as well. This shows that we are looking into the future and the future linked with scientific and technological development," he said.

"That is why we pay attention to education, science and should pay even more attention in the coming years. Because, the successful development of each state is based on technological provision," said the president.

President Aliyev went on to say that latest technologies need to be introduced in Azerbaijan.

"To achieve this, we must have a prepared personnel, and work in this direction will continue in the following years, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news