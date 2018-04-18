SOFAZ assets up in Jan.-March

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The assets of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) as of April 1, 2018 have increased by 5.1 percent compared to the beginning of 2017 ($35.806 billion) and stood at $37.631 billion, SOFAZ said a message.

“The increase was mainly connected with SOFAZ budget revenues, profit from asset management and exchange rate difference,” said the message.

Revenues worth 4,303.3 million manats were received from implementation of oil and gas agreements, including 3.53 billion manats from the sale of profit oil and gas, 5.1 million manats from transit operations, 765.2 million manats as bonus payments.

The revenues from asset management of the Fund for January-March 2018 amounted to 120.9 million manats, while its extra-budgetary revenues related to the exchange rate difference totalled 779.9 million manats.

Thus, 2.3 billion manats were transferred to the state budget. The expenditures in the amount of 30.3 million manats were directed to finance the improvement of social-economic condition of refugees and internally displaced people, 8.1 million manats were used for financing the reconstruction of the Samur-Absheron irrigation system.