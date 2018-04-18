Azerbaijan plans to export eggs to Russia, Iran

2018-04-18 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to begin exporting eggs to Russia and Iran, Executive Director of the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund (NFES) of Azerbaijan Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference April 18.

Abdullayev said that if in the past Azerbaijan could not completely provide itself with this product, now the local production is sufficient not only to ensure domestic demand, but also aim for export.

He stressed that the Fund pays a great attention to creation of modern poultry farms.

"Since its establishment, the NFES has issued preferential loans worth 138.4 million manats to create 40 poultry farms with a total cost of 283.2 million manats," Abdullayev said.