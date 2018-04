President Aliyev meets ministers attending 4th Session of OIC Conference of Youth and Sport Ministers (PHOTO)

2018-04-18 18:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the youth and sport ministers attending the 4th Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) held in Baku.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news