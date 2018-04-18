President Maduro: Venezuela welcomes Azerbaijan's electoral process

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 election.

"Your Excellency, on behalf of the Venezuelan people and government, I express my sincerest congratulations to the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of holding a presidential election on April 11," reads the congratulatory letter.

He stressed that Venezuela welcomes Azerbaijan's electoral process.

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela welcomes the Azerbaijani electoral process and is pleased for its excellent development under a climate of respect, peace and harmony, he said.

Maduro Moros emphasized that the Bolivarian government wishes every success to the re-elected president, Ilham Aliyev.

"The Bolivarian government reaffirms willingness to strengthen and deepen the friendship ties every day, both on the bilateral and cooperation levels, as well as through the Non-Aligned Movement, where we are currently sharing its Troika, a space that has allowed us a closer approach, in order to continue progressing the building of a multipolar and polycentric world, more equitable, fair and humane for our peoples," reads the congratulatory letter.

