Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, to be held on April 20, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend on April 18.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev at the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.