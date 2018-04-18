Iran’s gas export to northwestern neighbors surpasses 10 bcm

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran has exported 11 billion cubic meters of gas to its north western neighbors, including Turkey during the last fiscal year (ended March 20), Yadollah Baibordi, an official with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said.

Baibordi, who heads Zone 8 of the NIGC's Gas Transfer Operation said that over 17 billion cubic meters of gas was transferred via the zone for domestic consumption in various sectors including households, power plants and industry in the period, the NIGC’s official website reported.

The official added, that in general 29 bcm of gas was transferred via Zone 8 of the NIGC during the last fiscal year, which is 7 percent more compared to the preceding year.