NFES has funds worth 150M in liquidated Azerbaijani banks

2018-04-18 19:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Over the past years, 12 banks, which have been authorized organizations of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) of Azerbaijan, were closed in the country, NFES Executive Director Shirzad Abdullayev said at a press conference on April 18.

Abdullayev said that the total amount of the NFES funds in these banks was 200 million manats.

A part of this amount has already been returned to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), which acts as the liquidator of these banks, according to Abdullayev.