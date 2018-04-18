Italy's Edison to buy gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa has transferred its obligations under the deal on gas sale within the Shah Deniz 2 project to the Italian company Edison, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR said in a message on April 18.

The signing ceremony for transfer of obligations at SOCAR Tower in Baku was attended by representatives of SOCAR, Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company (AGSC), Edison, and Gas Natural Fenosa.

Edison got the right to supply gas within the Shah Deniz 2 project for a period of 25 years. The gas supplies will be launched in 2020 after construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is completed.