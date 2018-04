Russia, China may sign contract on production of AHL helicopter in May-June

Russia and China plan to sign a contract on production of the Advanced Heavy Lifter (AHL) helicopter in May-June, a source in Russia’s defense-industrial sector told TASS.

"The Russian side plans to sign a contract in the first half of 2018," he said, adding that "the contract cost and payment procedure are currently finalized."