Azerbaijan to create better conditions for fintech companies

2018-04-18 20:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Fintech companies are actively strengthening their positions in the financial markets. However, the application of innovative solutions requires a separate regulatory base, and sometimes even space for experiments.

The so-called "regulatory sandboxes" exist in different countries, starting from Bahrain to the UK, and within framework of them companies can experiment with new financial services in a limited environment.

Unfortunately, Azerbaijan yet lacks such "sandbox", which significantly limits possibility of appearance of fintech companies in the market.

Innovative and prospective start-ups are forced to leave Azerbaijan due to the lack of legislation.

For example, Maliyya start-up allowing p2p-lending without participation of financial institutions was forced to move to the UAE, where it was granted Innovative Technology License (ITL), a special license for fintech companies.

Nevertheless, the situation can change for the better in Azerbaijan soon.

Azerbaijan’s Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) told Trend that favorable conditions will be created in the country for fintech companies.

This will be possible after the adoption of a law "On payment services and systems," which is being developed by FIMSA. The law is expected to expand introduction of innovative payment methods in the country.

The importance of creating satisfactory regulatory framework for fintech companies can not be overestimated. Their role in the financial sector grows yearly. In Europe, the use of fintech services allows residents to save about 7 billion euros annually, according to Azimo company.

The fintech industry will help economies of developing countries to increase GDP volume by six percent, or about $ 3.7 trillion by 2025, according to McKinsey.