Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum due in Baku

2018-04-18 20:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Trend:

An Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum is planned to be held in Baku in July 2018, the Azerbaijani economy ministry said in a message on April 18.

This was announced during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister, the chairman of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Federal Council of Switzerland Shahin Mustafayev and Swiss Ambassador to Baku Philip Stalder.

The minister highlighted the development of the Azerbaijani-Swiss relations, and noted that the Azerbaijani president attaches great importance to expansion of the cooperation between the two countries.

There was noted that the head of the Azerbaijani state annually participates in the Davos Forum and other important events.