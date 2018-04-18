Almaty to host contest of civil projects of Central Asia and Azerbaijan

2018-04-18 21:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Authors of civil projects, aimed at solving social problems in the Central Asia and Azerbaijan in 2016-2017, will participate in the contest announced by the Kazakh Association of Civil Society Development (“ARGO”), Uzbek media reported on April 18.

“We called our competition ‘Level Up Prize’. Level Up is a stable expression, meaning transition to a new level. We are very interested in projects from the countries of the Central Asia and Azerbaijan, thanks to which people's lives have changed for the better. The projects may lead to changes in the life of a small village or to solution of a specific problem of the particular social group. What is important - is that these projects appeal to people's feelings, inspire them to positive changes,” executive director of the association Jamilya Asanova said.

Not only non-profit organizations, but also business communities and simply active citizens can take part in the competition. To do this, the willing individual need to fill out an application posted on the organization's website and indicate the essence of the initiative, and note what changes occurred as a result of their project, attach photos and videos.