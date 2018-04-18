Mammadyarov: Metsamor NPP - a source for smuggling of nuclear, radioactive materials

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

Azerbaijan's Acting Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today received Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 18.

Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with fruitful cooperation established between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, and noted that work and support of the IAEA is highly appreciated by Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized the importance of 22 completed and 9 ongoing projects in Azerbaijan within the Technical Cooperation Program with the IAEA. They stressed that these projects are important for capacity building of relevant institutions.

The IAEA's support for establishment and operation of the National Research Reactor of Azerbaijan and training provided for Azerbaijani experts were highly appreciated.

Touching upon the peaceful use of nuclear technology, the sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in health, agriculture and oil industry.



Referring to the safety of nuclear reactors, Mammadyarov stressed that operation of Armenia's Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which continues to use old Chernobyl technology, endangers the region with potential nuclear risks and threats.

Saying that the Metsamor NPP of Armenia remains a source for illegal smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials, he stressed the importance of taking necessary measures by the IAEA in this regard in line with the nuclear security concept.



At the meeting the sides further exchanged views on issues of international nuclear security, use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, and other issues of mutual interest.

