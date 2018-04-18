Why does Turkey need snap elections?

2018-04-18 21:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always differed from other political leaders, because he has always opposed the holding of snap parliamentary elections.

Leader of the country’s Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli has recently made a statement urging the Turkish government to hold snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

Bahceli said that snap elections must be held on August 26, 2018.

Today, following his meeting with Bahceli, President Erdogan said the snap parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey on June 24, 2018.

"During the talks with Head of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, we discussed the proposal to hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Turkey faces the need to take actions to eliminate political uncertainty as a result of its operations in Syria and historically important events in the region, mainly in Syria and Iraq.

Why does Turkey need snap parliamentary elections?

As is known, as opposed to other political parties, the Nationalist Movement Party and the Justice and Development Party agreed on unity during the presidential election that was to be held in 2019.