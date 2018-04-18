Trump Considering New Russia Sanctions Despite ‘Confusion,’ Kudlow Says

2018-04-18 22:07 | www.trend.az | 2

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration is considering more sanctions against Russia, but U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley “got ahead of the curve” in discussing them publicly, Bloomberg reported.

“We have a set of sanctions, and additional sanctions are under consideration,” Kudlow told reporters in a briefing ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Haley said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “you will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down. Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn’t already.”

Asked about Haley’s comments, Kudlow said “There might have been some momentary confusion about that.”