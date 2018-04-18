2 confirmed dead as Lassa fever spreads to Nigerian capital

Nigeria's capital Abuja has recorded two deaths from an outbreak of Lassa fever which has spread to almost 20 states in the country since the beginning of the year, local health authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

The deaths were recorded from three confirmed cases of the acute viral hemorrhagic fever within three months in the city of Abuja, said Humphrey Okoroukwu, a local health official.

Okoroukwu, who heads the public health department in Abuja, said 38 suspected cases of Lassa fever have also been reported and investigated so far within the city.

At least 120 people have been confirmed killed so far in at least 19 states in Nigeria, including Abuja, since the first case was detected on Jan. 1.